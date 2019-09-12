Water main break leads to boil advisory in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued for a small area of Bossier City following a water main break.

According to city officials, the break in the water main happened Thursday afternoon along Shed Rd. between Airline Dr. and Ronald St.

Crews are currently performing emergency repairs and the work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

