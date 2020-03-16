Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity
Live Now
Gov. Edwards briefing as Louisiana cases rise to 132

Water main break leads to boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Claiborne Parish.

Officials with the Town of Homer Water System announced Monday that a boil advisory was issued following a water main break.

The advisory impacts customers on West Main St., North 7th St., Gray St. and Dawson St.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss