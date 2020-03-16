Water main break leads to boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Claiborne Parish.

Officials with the Town of Homer Water System announced Monday that a boil advisory was issued following a water main break.

The advisory impacts customers on West Main St., North 7th St., Gray St. and Dawson St.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.