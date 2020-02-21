Water main break leads to boil order in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents are being asked to boil their water following a water main break in Marshall, Texas.

Officials with the City of Marshall Water Public Works issued the boil order Friday morning after there was a break in the water line on Donna St.

The boil order impacts customers on Donna St., Karen Lane, and Dorothy Court.

Crews are currently working to repair the water main break.

You should bring your water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

