Water supply problems lead to boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Claiborne Parish.

Tuesday afternoon officials with the Homer Water System announced that a boil advisory has been issued due to problems with the water supply system.

The advisory impacts all customers.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

