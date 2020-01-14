Water supply problems lead to boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain parts of Claiborne Parish.

Officials with the Central Claiborne Water System announced Tuesday that a boil advisory has been issued due to problems with the water supply.

The advisory impacts customers on Liberty Hill Rd., Razorback Lane, and Pugh Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

