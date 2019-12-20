Water supply problems lead to boil advisory in Homer

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A certain area of Claiborne Parish has been placed under a boil advisory after problems surfaced with the water supply.

Officials with the Homer Water System announced Friday that a boil advisory had been issued for the 600 block of West 4th St.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.