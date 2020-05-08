Weather leads to road closures across NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The line of storms that made its way across northwest Louisiana has led to a number of road closures.
Louisiana DOTD says the following roadways have been affected by downed trees:
Webster Parish
- UPDATE REOPENED – I-20 westbound at LA 532: Outside westbound lane closed, Webster Parish
- LA 157 east of Minden, Webster Parish
- US 79 north, Webster Parish
Claiborne Parish
- LA 160, Claiborne Parish
- US 79, Claiborne Parish
- LA 519, Claiborne Parish
Bienville Parish
- US 80 near Gibsland, Bienville Parish
- LA 154 south of Gibsland, Bienville Parish
Bossier Parish
- LA 157 between Carterville & Webster Parish line, Bossier Parish (downed power lines)
DOTD crews are on site working to remove the trees in these locations.
Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.