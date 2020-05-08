Weather leads to road closures across NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The line of storms that made its way across northwest Louisiana has led to a number of road closures.

Louisiana DOTD says the following roadways have been affected by downed trees:

Webster Parish

UPDATE REOPENED – I-20 westbound at LA 532: Outside westbound lane closed, Webster Parish

LA 157 east of Minden, Webster Parish

US 79 north, Webster Parish

Claiborne Parish

LA 160, Claiborne Parish

US 79, Claiborne Parish

LA 519, Claiborne Parish

Bienville Parish

US 80 near Gibsland, Bienville Parish

LA 154 south of Gibsland, Bienville Parish

Bossier Parish

LA 157 between Carterville & Webster Parish line, Bossier Parish (downed power lines)

DOTD crews are on site working to remove the trees in these locations.

Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route.

