Webster, Natchitoches Parish men sentenced for illegally possessing guns

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Minden man and a Natchitoches man, who are both convicted felons, have been sentenced for illegally possessing multiple weapons.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph recently announced that 62-year-old Alvia D. Martin, of Minden, was sentenced Nov. 6 by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., to 24 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies visited Martin’s home to investigate the whereabouts of an armed robbery suspect.

His wife let them in, and while there, deputies observed a .22-caliber rifle in the corner of the living room. Deputies questioned Martin and he said there were more firearms in the bedroom.

A search of the bedroom uncovered four revolvers, three pistols, an additional rifle, a shotgun and ammunition. In total, deputies found 10 firearms and approximately 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Martin is a felon who was convicted of two counts of possession of illegal drugs in July 2014.

Dustin James Aguillard, 29, of, Natchitoches, was also sentenced Nov. 6 by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell, to 47 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Aug. 12 Glenmora Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Aguillard.

During the course of the traffic stop, Aguillard consented to a search of the vehicle and informed the officer that his sister’s firearm was underneath the passenger seat. The officer found a Taurus pistol and ammunition underneath the passenger seat.

Aguillard is a convicted felon, having previously been convicted of simple burglary in Nov. 2016, and knew that as a convicted felon he was prohibited from possessing the Taurus pistol and ammunition.