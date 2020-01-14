Live Now
Webster Parish files State of Emergency Declaration in wake of tornado damages

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Declaration for a State of Emergency has been filed for Webster Parish, after the EF2 tornado that devastated Bossier Parish cut a swath through Webster early Saturday morning.

The Declaration will allow parish resources to be used during the recovery phase and will allow for outside assistance as requested or needed, as well. Although there were no fatalities or injuries reported, there was significant damage in Webster Parish.

Two homes were completely demolished, multiple homes were damaged, one business was destroyed by fire, and another business sustained major damage. In addition, two schools damaged, one sustained damage to an awning, while another had damage to the athletic field area. In addition, the parish experienced widespread damages from downed trees and power outages.

Today, all schools in Webster opened as usual, but due to the Village of Doyline being under a boil advisory, the Doyline High School campus made arrangements for drinking water for students.

The Declaration will allow parish resources to be used during the recovery phase and will allow for outside assistance as requested or needed, as well.

Members of the American Red Cross and the Louisiana Baptists Disaster Relief Team have been in the area speaking with residents and offering assistance.

Sunday, Brian Williams, Webster Parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, met with the deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to view the destruction sustained from the tornado.

A request for a preliminary damage assessment team to survey the damages has been filed, and all residents that have sustained storm damage, no matter how minor, are asked to go online and fill out a questionnaire to report the damage at https://arcg.is/1OaKmK.

People who need assistance or have questions are asked to call the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (318)-371-1128, or the Webster Parish Police Jury at (318) 377-7564 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

