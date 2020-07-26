Webster Parish I-20 crash claims life of 5-year-old unrestrained child

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 5-year-old child, who was not restrained in a child safety or booster seat, has died as a result of a crash involving the SUV he was riding in Thursday on Interstate-20, according to Louisiana State Police.

Michael Carpenter was pronounced dead Saturday at the local hospital where he and the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Daniel Carpenter of Downsville, La. were taken following the accident. Carpenter also was not wearing a seat belt.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, troopers from LSP Troop G responded to a crash on Interstate-20, just west of Springhill.

The initial investigation revealed that Carpenter was driving a 2005 Hyundai SUV westbound on I-20 when, for reasons still under investigation, Carpenter failed to stop and struck the rear of another vehicle that was stopped due to traffic congestion.

The crash remains under investigation.

In a news release about the accident, LSP emphasized the importance of restraining children in moving vehicles:

“Child safety seats and booster seats, when used properly, save lives. They offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“It is important caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt – every trip, every time…

“Troop G Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling 318.741.7411. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.”

