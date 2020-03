A man killed in a single-vehicle crash in south Shreveport over the weekend has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office said 48-year-old Kevin Scott Foster, of Shreveport, died early Sunday morning following a car accident.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Foster was driving in the 9400 block of Wallace Lake Rd. when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

Foster died an hour later at University Health.