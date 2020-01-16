Weight loss drug may increase cancer risk

(CNN) – The prescription weight-loss medicine ‘Belviq’ might be associated with an increased risk of cancer.

That’s according to a warning issued by the food and drug administration.

It’s based on the results of clinical trials assessing the safety of the drug ‘Lorcaserin’, sold as Belviq and Belviq RX.

The agency said patients currently taking the drug should talk to their doctors about the potential risks.

