West Monroe man charged with abusing 70-year-old mother

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/25/19) Ouachita Parish deputies arrested a man who allegedly abused his 70-year-old mother after an argument.

The victim’s mother said her son grabbed her and threw her down after an argument. According to the police report, her nose began to bleed when she hit the floor with her face.

The suspect, Patrick Wiley, 40, of West Monroe, was hiding in the home when he refused to come out from under a bed until he was pulled out and taken into custody.

Wiley said he pushed his mother away from him after she slapped him.

He was charged with Cruelty to the Infirmed, Resisting an Officer and Failure to Appear warrants.

His bond was set at $600.

