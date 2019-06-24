What you need to know about purchasing a home warranty

(NBC News) — As the housing market remains active, new homeowners struggle with making another big decision, purchasing a home warranty.

Consumer Reports’ Chief Editor Margot Gilman advises readers to first decide if they need a policy, which could cost a thousand dollars a year.

Also, it is important to do your research and to ask the right questions.

