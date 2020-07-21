Wichita Falls 4-year-old found in vehicle dies at hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 4-year-old Wichita Falls boy has died after sneaking into a car over the weekend.

According to WFPD officers responded to Reynolds Lane on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in reference to a check welfare call on an unresponsive child.

Officers said the child wandered away from the house and the adults there later noticed he was missing.

Officers searched the area and found the child in a vehicle located on the driveway unresponsive.

The child was transported by ambulance to the United Regional where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still pending according to officials.