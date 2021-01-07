Willis-Knighton pleads for blood donations amid national shortage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health System is urging the public to donate blood amid a national shortage.

All blood types are needed, especially blood types O and B.

Hospital officials say the critical shortage is a result of blood drives being cancelled due to COVID-19 and the holidays.

If supply goals aren’t reached, doctors may be forced to reschedule more services patients need that require blood transfusions.

You can donate blood at Lifeshare Blood Center, 8910 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport or 1523 Doctors Drive in Bossier City, or go online to www.lifeshare.org to find a blood drive.

