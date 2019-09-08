Winnsboro man dies in truck/lawnmower crash

WINNSBORO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) An 87-year-old Winnsboro man lost his life early this morning in a truck/lawn mower crash.

Elmer Jennings sustained fatal injuries after the zero-turn-style lawn mower he was driving down the road got hit from behind, according to Louisiana State Police.

Shortly before 6:40 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash, which occurred on US Hwy 425 just south of Winnsboro.

The initial investigation by revealed, Jennings of Winnsboro was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 425 at a slow rate of speed, when a 2012 Ford F250, driven by 25-year-old Dusty Jones of Winnsboro, collided with the lawn mower from behind.

Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office. Jones, who was restrained, was not injured in the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

