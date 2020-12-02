With bike giveaway out for the season, local attorneys find another way to serve others

Although COVID restrictions made it impossible for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys to do their annual bike giveaway this year, they found another way to serve – they’ll be giving drive-thru Christmas dinners to the community on Dec. 21. (Photo of 2019 bike giveaway by NBC6/FOX33)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys have found a way to serve the community while following CDC COVID-19 guidelines – drive-through Christmas dinner pick-up.

One of the temporary casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic is the annual bike giveaway sponsored by the Gordon McKernan law firm, but they’re not letting the season go by without doing what they can to help the community.

For the past several years, the McKernan firm has donated hundreds of bicycles to kids in the Shreveport-Bossier area, but this year opted out due to social distancing concerns for its staffs clients and children who receive the bikes.

However, the law firm could not let the season go by without helping others, as like their leader, Gordon McKernan, they believe it is both a privilege and a responsibility to give back to the community.

So, McKernan said the decision was made to hold a drive-thru Christmas meal giveaway in order to continue their mission to serve the community, while practicing proper social distancing.

Each meal will include a frozen turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls and a pie to feed a family of four.

Winners will be contacted directly by a member of the Gordon McKernan team.

“We know that 2020 has been hard on everyone, and we hope that this giveaway will bring some holiday cheer to you and your family,” McKernan said.

To register to win a Christmas meal, please visit the firm’s website, www.getgordon.com.

Each winner will need to pick up the Christmas meal from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Alpha Media, 202 North Thomas Street.