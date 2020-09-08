WK Quick Care Bossier, Forbing to offer drive-thru flu shots

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. government’s Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 flu report showed the flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as intense as the swine flu epidemic nine years […]

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you want to protect yourself against the flu, Willis-Knighton Quick Care will be offering drive-thru flu shots next week.

WK says with the COVID-19 pandemic and many people wary of going out in public, getting a flu shot from the comfort and safety of their car is expected to be more appealing.

Quick Care Bossier will offer drive-thru shots from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Quick Care Forbing will offer drive-thru shots from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Quadrivalent vaccine is available for adults and children ages 3 and older, as well as high dose vaccine for ages 65 and older. The quadrivalent vaccine protects against four different flu viruses, according to WK Quick Care.

The process is simple, participants will roll down the car window, complete a short consent form, provide their insurance information, and receive the shot.

The consent form is also available at wkquickcare.com for those who want to complete and sign the form in advance.

Many insurance plans fully cover the cost of the flu shot, making it free to the participant. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit card).

While supplies last, flu shots will be available inside all Quick Care locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, beginning Sept. 18. No appointment is necessary.

“While it is important to get a flu shot every year, it is perhaps even more important this year because we are likely to have a convergence of flu and COVID-19 this fall, since the pandemic is still unfolding,” says Lesley Sawrie, Quick Care director.

“Anything we can do to reduce the flu and take that problem off the table is going to be important. We don’t want a second epidemic while we are dealing with the first one.”

