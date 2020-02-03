Woman bites off part of man’s tongue while kissing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) – A man in Michigan is recovering after a woman reportedly bit off part of his tongue.

Police say it happened while they were kissing in his Detroit apartment.

That much was consensual.

Then, Youlette Wedgeworth allegedly bit him hard.

She faces a charge for aggravated assault and is due back in court later this month.

Police recovered the part of the tongue she bit off and got it to medical professionals.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

