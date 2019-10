SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stole someone’s cell phone at a CVS in Shreveport.

The theft happened on Oct. 2 in the 9100 block of Mansfield Rd.

A woman was seen on video taking a customer’s cellphone off the counter before she left the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about this woman’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.