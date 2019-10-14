Woman caught on camera stealing from local hardware store

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a woman accused of stealing items from a hardware store in south Shreveport.

The theft happened back on June 28 at the Home Depot in the 110 block of East Bert Kouns.

A black female was seen on surveillance video taking merchandise from the business.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward if you have information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

