Woman charged in former lawmaker’s death faces new charges

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Authorities in Arkansas say they’re investigating as a homicide remains found outside the home of the former state senator who Republican Party officials say is dead. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said Wednesday, June 5, 2019, that the remains were found Tuesday outside the home in Pocahontas. Police declined to identify the victim. Property records show the home belongs to Collins-Smith and her ex-husband. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker faces new charges alleging that she asked fellow inmates to kill the victim’s ex-husband.

Authorities on Tuesday charged Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.

O’Donnell was charged last year with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. An affidavit filed Tuesday says four inmates told a State Police investigator that O’Donnell talked with them about killing Collins’ ex-husband and making the death look like suicide.

