Woman dead, man behind bars in Natchitoches early-morning stabbing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police are investigating a stabbing that took the life of a 55-year-old Natchitoches woman early this morning.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Natchitoches police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of Sibley Street. When officers arrived, they found Katherine White suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

A few hours later, NPD officers arrested 53-year-old Terrence Luke in connection with the stabbing.

Luke was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information in connection with this stabbing to please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or NPD Detective Bobby Beard at (318)238-3914.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.