Woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is dead after her car collided with a pickup truck in Natchitoches Parish.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday on LA Hwy 174 east of Interstate-49.

According to Louisiana State Police a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by 26-year-old Teshika Delry, of Natchitoches, was traveling westbound when for reasons unknown went off the road and into a ditch.

Delry then overcorrected which caused her vehicle to travel across the westbound travel lane and collide with a 2007 Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound.

Delry, who was not wearing her seatbelt, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who was wearing his seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The accident remains under investigation.

