Woman gets flesh eating bacteria at nail salon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NBC/CNN) – A Knoxville woman is now speaking out after she says a trip to the nail salon turned into a nightmare.

Jayne sharp – developed flesh eating bacteria after she says her thumb was nicked at Jazzy Nail Bar in Turkey Creek.

Doctors warned she could lose her arm — or even her life.

“I was totally shocked that you could walk into a nail salon and have this happen to you,” said Sharp.

“I went home with a shot of some pain medicine and so I slept and so I really credit her and her care for waking me to see how I was feeling — or I would have slept through the night and the doctors said if I hadn’t gotten to the ER when I did — that I wouldn’t be here.”

Multiple surgeries later — Jayne is now missing a chunk of her thumb.

What happened earlier this year still feels like a blur–but she’s got a daily reminder of what she went through — and one she says serves as a learning experience for both salons and visitors.

“There are so many girls and guys that go to salons to get manicures and pedicures and they have no idea what can happen to them — often times through the day because I cannot feel everything with my arm and hand — I’m reminded of that horrible time, I’m grateful that I lived through it when some don’t.”

The reporter said she reached out to Jazzy Nail Bar multiple times.

But — when she called and introduced herself — the person answering the phone hung up on her.

She also reached out to the state department that inspects all salons annually and after complaints are filed.

A spokesperson said they inspected “Jazzy Nails” at the time and did not find any violation.

