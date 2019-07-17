Woman learns pizza box may not be the best place to hide alleged methamphetamine

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Paris, Texas, woman has been dining with other inmates at the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana, after her trip through Texarkana was cut short Monday evening.

Kimberly Hale, 41, a passenger in a car Texarkana Texas Police officers stopped for a traffic violation, was booked into jail on a drug charge.

When police executed the stop, they noticed Hale was holding a pizza box, which she placed on the dashboard of the vehicle. When they opened the pizza box, instead of pepperoni, they found methamphetamine.

In addition, officers spotted a portion of a plastic bag beside the passenger seat that had what appeared to be meth residue in it.

That was enough to get Hale transported Bi-State Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She remained in jail today in lieu $3,000.

Things didn’t fare better for the driver, who was found to have outstanding warrants, so was carted off to jail as well.

