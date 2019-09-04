Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home from Dorian

Nearly one hundred dogs in the Bahamas have a roof over their head thanks to a kind-hearted woman.

Chella Phillips is sheltering 97-dogs inside her Nassau home during hurricane Dorian’s slow-moving stay in the islands.

According to a Facebook post from Phillips, 79 of the canines are in her master bedroom.

She runs a shelter called voiceless dogs of Nassau, Bahamas–which lost power and flooded due to the hurricane.

However, she claims the dogs stayed relatively calm during the storm and are doing well.

Phillips says she will look to get these dogs permanent homes once the island recovers from Dorian.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.