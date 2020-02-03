Woman wanted for distributing drugs in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a woman accused of distributing drugs in DeSoto Parish.

Tyrronza Denise Epps, 40, is wanted for Distribution of Schedule II (Meth).

Epps is described as a black female standing 5′ 1″ tall, weighing 220 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is 789 Grove St.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1000 in this case.

Anyone with information on Epps’ whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Dakota Gingles or Captain James Clements at DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (318) 872-3956 or call the Crime Stopper line at (800) 505-7867. You can also visit P3Tips.com or download the free P3 Tips App.

