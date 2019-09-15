Women identified in Youree Drive fatal head-on collision identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two Shreveport women killed in a motor vehicle collision on Youree Drive Saturday evening have been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Kourtnie G. Richardson, 31, and Latonya M. Sibley, 52, were the drivers of separate vehicles that crashed head-on in the 5900 block of Youree Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Richardson died at the scene of the accident, but Sibley was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at 9:29 p.m.

Both women were positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

Autopsies will be conducted at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.