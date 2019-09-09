Women in STEM: new push pays off

(NBC News) A campaign to steer women into so-called “STEM” careers has taken off, but the age old problem of too few women in science, technology, engineering or math jobs persists.

The Ad Council, with backing from some of the country’s biggest businesses, has launched SheCanStem.com.

The campaign targets girls in elementary school.

“We know that women make up 50 percent of the college educated workforce, but they are only currently holding 25 percent of the STEM jobs,” notes The Ad Council’s Michelle Hillman.

They’re hoping the change underway will continue.

