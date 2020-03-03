Women wanted for theft at Bossier Walmart

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two women accused of stealing items from a Bossier City Walmart.

The theft happened on Feb. 21 in the 2500 block of Airline Dr.

Surveillance video shows two women taking merchandise from the store without paying.

One of the women is described as a black female wearing a multicolored housecoat, white sandals, and a headscarf.

The second woman is described as a black female wearing a dark-colored coat, blue t-shirt, and dark-colored jeans.

Both women were seen leaving the area in a silver or grey colored passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identities of these women is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.