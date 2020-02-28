Work continues to replace damaged sewer lines in North Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In December 2019, Kingston Plantation residents notified the parish of sewer failures. The Bossier Parish Police Jury contracted a company to fix the issue. As they were fixing the lines, a manhole developed near Cattails Trace and fell three to four feet.

Bossier Parish Police Jury Engineer Butch Ford thinks the recent heavy rains and current Red River levels is contributing to the rise of the groundwater underneath the surface. Crews are working very hard to clear some of the groundwater so they can make the necessary repairs. “The water table is causing lots of issues to storm drains, bridges, roads, and sewers,” said Butch Ford.

The rising water table is causing Bossier Parish to look at how they are constructing roads and homes. “Last spring, we recommended to the jury that we change our thicknesses type of materials we use for our roads,” said Ford.

Right now, the police jury and the LSU-S Red River Institute have teamed together to install eleven monitoring wells across North Bossier Parish.

