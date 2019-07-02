Worker attacked by warthog at Monroe zoo

MONROE, La. (KTVE) — A zoo employee in Monroe is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a warthog.

Officials at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo say the 23-year-old worker was making her daily rounds when the attack occurred. It happened inside an enclosure, and the animal is contained.

Zoo officials say the employee had been working there for 3 1/2 years. They could not say yet if the woman’s injuries are due to a bite or if it was a puncture wound from the warthog’s tusks.

