Workers identified in deadly Springhill power line accident

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The two city workers involved in a deadly power line accident in Springhill earlier this week have been identified.

Cliffton Lawson died and Trenandez Frazier was seriously injured on Wednesday after they came in contact with a power line while hanging Christmas lights at Springhill City Park.

According to Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd, a city employee came into the police station asking for help. Lynd says he ran out and saw that the lift bucket was up close to power lines and it appeared to him that either the bucket or a worker came into contact with the power line.

Lawson and Frazier were taken to Springhill Medical Center, where Lawson was pronounced dead. Frazier was flown to LSU Ochsner Health in Shreveport.