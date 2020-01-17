World’s largest Snickers bar unveiled in Texas

WACO, Texas (CNN) – You’ve heard the saying, everything is bigger in Texas?

Now that is even true for candy.

The tension was high this morning.

Almost as high as the peanut count in this Snicker’s bar.

The inspiration behind the world record attempt?

Living up to Texas’ reputation.

The bar weighs two metric tons, over four thousand pounds– it’s two feet high and twenty-six inches wide.

It is made up of 43,000 single-sized snickers bars.

The plant first had the idea two weeks ago and it took them a week to make it.

The plant is one of the world’s leading producers in candies such as Snickers, M and M’s, and Skittles.

Mars says this world record is a tease to the snickers super bowl commercial on Fox44 February second.

What is next for the world’s largest Snickers bar?

The plant plans to give out pieces to mars workers around the country.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

