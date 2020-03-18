WWE Live event at CenturyLink Center canceled

Breaking News
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The WWE Live event that was set for this weekend in Bossier City has been canceled.

Officials with the CenturyLink Center announced Wednesday that the “Road to Wrestlemania” event that was scheduled for March 22 will not take place.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded.

WWE Live tickets purchased at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center will be refunded between April 13 and July 13. WWE Tickets must be returned to be reimbursed.

For more information visit www.centurylinkcenter.com.

