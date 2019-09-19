YMCA to host third annual Rally Day

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will be hosting its Third Annual Rally Day Thursday, September 26.

It is the day of the year where the YMCA tries as a community-wide organization to accomplish a series of six wellness goals. This year the goals are as follows:

 327 Miles in the Pool (From Shreveport to New Orleans)

 1,000 Free Throws

 4,000 Pull Ups

 Ride 1,000 Miles

 Run/Walk 500 Miles

 1,000 Sun Salutations

“Every day, countless, inspired people are doing countless, inspired things at the Y,” explains Director of Marketing and Development Jeffrey Goodman.

“The culture of wellness is alive and well here. It’s our job to rally everyone else in the community so they too will make time for exercise in their busy schedules.”

From 5AM-9:30PM, there will be six tables set up at the BHP Y and six tables set up at the Downtown Y in locations near the equipment that is part of one of the goals (spin bikes, treadmills, swimming pools, basketball goals, etc.)

There will be sheets on each of the six tables for members to log their names along with a quantity of the specific skills achieved.

Reports will be provided throughout the day to let everyone know how the Y is tracking toward its goals.

Although Rally Day is an event for YMCA members only, the organization is including a number of other groups in the community to help build awareness and accomplish its wellness challenge.

Confirmed participants include members of the Shreveport Mudbugs, Faith Basketball, Team Red, White & Blue, Sunrise Triathlon Club, US Masters Swim Team, Red River Aquatic Club, Pushers for Ainsley’s Angels of NWLA, The Warrior Network, G.O.A.T.S. (Get On A Trail Shreveport), United States Navy, Parkway High School Swim Team, Benton Middle School Basketball Team and Rivercities YMCA CrossFit.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.