You can get free food delivery when you donate blood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LifeShare and WAITR are teaming up to give you a tasty reward when you donate blood.

You will receive free food delivery when you make a donation to Lifeshare Blood Center this week until Sunday, March 29.

With the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives, LifeShare is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas.

Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis.

To schedule your appointment visit https://buff.ly/2Vhh3lw!

You will receive your promo code by email. Remember to update your email address during the screening.

