You can see a HealthCARE Express provider from the comfort of home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 HealthCARE Express is now offering virtual visits so you can be seen from anywhere.

If you have a smartphone, tablet, or computer with a webcam you can see a HealthCARE Express provider from the comfort of your home, office, or vehicle through a video phone call.

Setting up a virtual visit with HealthCARE Express is easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Prepare: Check your cellular or internet connection to make sure you can have a clear and effective visit. If you have an Android device or a Windows computer, you will need to download an app called Zoom. You can download it here: https://zoom.us/download. IOS devices do not require a separate app.

Schedule: Once you have a good signal, call the HealthCARE Express Virtual Visit Hotline at (903) 831-2425. Then, you can schedule a virtual appointment with one of our providers. This service is available between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

Receive: A provider will call and connect with you to start your visit during your scheduled appointment time.

Based on the results of your virtual visit, a HealthCARE Express provider can provide you with a diagnosis, prescribe you medicine to help you feel better, or will let you know if you should come up to the clinic in person for further evaluation.

These virtual visits are available during clinic hours, seven days a week.

This service is covered by most insurance companies, including Medicare and Tricare/TriWest. If you don’t have insurance you can pay cash. Virtual visits cost $97.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.