Young woman dies in fiery one-vehicle crash on I-49 in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Natchitoches police are investigating an I-49 crash that claimed the life of a young woman early Friday morning.



Breanna Legier, 18, of Pineville died after her vehicle struck at tree and caught on fire.

Officers from the Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies and Natchitoches Fire Department District 6 firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the median of I-49 near mile marker 132.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The preliminary investigation revealed Legier was traveling northbound on I-49 when her vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree, causing it to catch on fire.

This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information about it is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318)352-8101.

