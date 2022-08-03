Over a dozen of Shreveport emergency and police units are on the scene of a major accident that involves a SporTran bus. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten people were injured in crash involving a SporTran bus and a pickup truck late Wednesday morning in north Shreveport.

According to online dispatch records, it happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Market Street and Aero Drive. A truck hauling a trailer loaded with cut trees was heading north on North Market Street when it collided with a SporTran bus heading west on Kansas City Drive going towards Aero Drive.

More than a dozen first responders were called to the scene.

Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese says 10 people were taken to the hospital, eight off of the bus and two from the truck. A witness tells KTAL/KMSS all of the passengers on the bus appeared to be elderly. All 10 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the truck and the bus suffered moderate damage.