18-wheeler fire causes traffic slowdown, ramp shutdown at Old Minden Road

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Old Minden Road on-ramp to I-20 is closed and only the inside eastbound lane of Interstate-20 near the ramp is open following an 18-wheeler fire Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday Bossier City first responders received a call that an 18- wheeler was on fire on I-20. The refrigeration truck was found to be carrying frozen food.

The Bossier City Fire Department is at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

