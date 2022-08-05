CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital after a collision with a train late Friday afternoon near the Port of Caddo-Bossier set the rig on fire.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on La. Highway 1 South at Harts Island Road, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

The 18-wheeler was hauling corn when the driver turned onto Harts Island Road from Hwy 1 and was struck by a Union Pacific train heading north. The driver of the 18-wheeler told deputies he did not see or hear the train.

The trailer was detached on impact and the tractor caught on fire. Deputies say the driver was able to get out of the cab and was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 1 has since reopened. The crash is still under investigation.