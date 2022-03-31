BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-220W in Bossier City is closed after a truck overturned Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up on I-220 while crews work to clear the accident near the Swan Lake Road Exit. No injuries are reported. Officers say it will take a while to remove the truck.

Traffic is diverted to I-20 while crews work on the scene. Drivers are encouraged to find another route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.