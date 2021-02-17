Radar

18-wheeler stuck in middle of Hwy 169 causes road to close until ice thaws

Traffic Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Travelers who travel on Highway 169 north of Dayton Road in north Caddo Parish are going to have to find a new route, after s closed after wreckers were unable to move an 18-wheeler off the slippery road.

According to CPSO Cpl. Brian Godfrey the rig, which was carrying a 32,000-pound load, was driving on Highway169 when it stopped for another 18-wheeler that had jackknifed in front of it.

The 18-wheeler’s trailer slid toward the ditch on 1.5 inches of ice, and wreckers were unable to move it on the slippery road.

It’s expected to be closed at least for the next several days or until the ice thaws so the rig can be safely moved.

In the meantime, traffic is being diverted between Mooringsport and Blanchard Latex Roads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

