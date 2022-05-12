SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and EMS crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport Thursday morning that injured two people.

According to online dispatch records, the crash happened at the intersection of Walker Road and Cedar Creek Road around 11 a.m. The right lane of Walker Road is shut down due to the crash and debris littering the roadway.

Police on the scene say two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.