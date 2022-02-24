BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drivers who take Benton Road during their daily commute might want to plan for potential delays starting next week due to closures planned for road work.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana DOTD say the southbound outside lane of Benton Road will be closed from Melrose Avenue to Citizen Bank Drive starting Monday, Feb. 28 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to allow a contractor to work on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway tie-in to Benton Road.

The lane closure is expected to last two weeks.

The DOTD is also reminding drivers that ramp and lane closures are scheduled for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange access project. I-220 eastbound to the I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday, March 5. The closure is expected to last one day, according to DOTD.

Roadblocks and intermittent lane closures will continue as necessary on I-20 and I-220 and will happen for the next three months.

DOTD asks motorists to drive with caution through all construction areas and to watch for workers and equipment.