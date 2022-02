BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Jimmy Davis Bridge is shut down while police and first responders work to clear a crash Friday morning.

It happened on the Shreveport side of the bridge, westbound, and has traffic on the bridge backed up. Police officers from Bossier City and Shreveport are both working to divert traffic to Clyde Fant. The bridge will be closed until the accident is cleared and DOTD is able to sand the bridge for safer travel.