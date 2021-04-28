BAFB active shooter exercise may cause traffic delays

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can expect traffic delays today if you travel near Barksdale Air Force Base.

BAFB will be conducting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Apr. 28 and base lockdown procedures may cause delays getting on and off the base due to increased traffic.

The exercise, which achieves annual training objectives, will train Airmen and base residents to respond to an active shooter scenario to protect lives and safeguard the base’s mission.

Base leaders implement extreme precautions to ensure the exercises are both safe and effective. The exercise will generate emergency responses from base first responders to include security forces and medical personnel.